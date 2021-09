(WESTON, Mo) Two undefeated teams went head-to-head in Weston on Friday. The East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted the West Platte Blue Jays.

Blue Jays went into the halftime break with the lead, but the Bulldogs able to stay close and edge out the victory 21-20.

East Buchanan (5-0) stays undefeated and will host Plattsburg (1-4) in week 6, and West Platte (4-1) will host Lathrop (0-5).