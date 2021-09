(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs football team has been named the KQ2 East Ridge Car Wash Team of the Week.

The Bulldogs defeated Hamilton, 22-12, last Friday night in a battle of two Top 10 Class 1 teams.

East Buchanan moved up in the Class 1 rankings to No. 6.

The Bulldogs travel to West Platte to take on the Blue Jays Friday night.