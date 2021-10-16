Clear
East Buchanan gets 7th win on the season

The (#5) East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted Lawson in KCI play in week 8. This one was all East Buchanan as they get a 41-18 win.

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 12:02 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(GOWER, Mo) The (#5) East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted Lawson in KCI play in week 8.

This one was all East Buchanan as they get a 41-18 win.

The Bulldogs (7-1) will travel to North Platte (0-8) next week and Lawson (2-6) will host Penney (5-3).

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.
