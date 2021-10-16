East Buchanan gets 7th win on the season

(GOWER, Mo) The (#5) East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted Lawson in KCI play in week 8.
This one was all East Buchanan as they get a 41-18 win.
The Bulldogs (7-1) will travel to North Platte (0-8) next week and Lawson (2-6) will host Penney (5-3).
