Clear

East Buchanan jumps out to fast start, working toward big '19-'20 season

The East Buchanan Bulldogs' girls basketball team sits at 6-1 heading into this weekend's Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan Bulldogs' girls basketball team sits at 6-1 heading into this weekend's Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.

The Bulldogs are off to their best start at the Christmas break this decade. 

East Buchanan will take on Falls City at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in the opening round of the tournament at Bishop LeBlond High School.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain with these.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories