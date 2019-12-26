East Buchanan jumps out to fast start, working toward big '19-'20 season

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan Bulldogs' girls basketball team sits at 6-1 heading into this weekend's Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
The Bulldogs are off to their best start at the Christmas break this decade.
East Buchanan will take on Falls City at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in the opening round of the tournament at Bishop LeBlond High School.
