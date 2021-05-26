East Buchanan knocks off Lone Jack, advances to Class 2 semifinals

(LONE JACK, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs are heading to the Class 2 baseball semifinals.
The Bulldogs defeated Lone Jack Wednesday night, 10-3.
East Buchanan scored two runs in the first, but the Mules answered back with one of their own to make it 2-1 going to the second.
In the second inning, the Bulldogs scored three more to make it 5-1.
Lone Jack added another run in the second and then a run in the fifth to make it 5-3, but in the sixth inning, East Buchanan exploded for five runs to put the game away.
East Buchanan will play in the semifinals on Monday.