(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs football team is coming off an 8-3 season in 2020 and will look for more success this season.

The Bulldogs return a lot of their key players from last season including Conner Musser and Luke Webb. East Buchanan starts Year 2 under head coach Dan Ritter.

The Bulldogs will start the season on the road Friday, Aug. 27, against South Harrison.