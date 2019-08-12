East Buchanan ready for bounce back season

GOWER, Mo. - It's officially the high school football season across the state of Missouri, and in Gower, the East Buchanan Bulldogs looking for another deep playoff run after their second-round district exit last season.
The Bulldogs are looking to fill some holes left behind a solid senior class from a year ago, specifically at quarter back.
East Buchanan starts the year off on the road against South Harrison.
