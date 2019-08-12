Clear

East Buchanan ready for bounce back season

The East Buchanan Bulldogs looking for another deep playoff run after their second round district exit last season.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 PM
Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:59 PM

GOWER, Mo. - It's officially the high school football season across the state of Missouri, and in Gower, the East Buchanan Bulldogs looking for another deep playoff run after their second-round district exit last season.

The Bulldogs are looking to fill some holes left behind a solid senior class from a year ago, specifically at quarter back.

East Buchanan starts the year off on the road against South Harrison.

