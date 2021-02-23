East Buchanan rolls to first-round district tournament win

(GOWER, Mo.) The three-seed East Buchanan boys rolled to an opening round victory against Cristo Rey Monday night in Class 3 District 15.
The Bulldogs won 73-31.
East Buchanan will play the two-seed West Platte On Wednesday.
