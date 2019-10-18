East Buchanan senior receives Division I basketball offer

(GOWER, Mo.)— Bulldogs senior Ethan Kilgore received an incredible opportunity this week—a Division I basketball offer.
"It's the highest level there is," Kilgore said. "You can't go above that, so getting that, really lets you lock in that you're up there."
The 6'6" senior guard can shoot from outside or throw it down. He received his first official Division I offer from Columbia University in New York City this week.
"It is surreal and it's not something that happens all the time and it takes a lot of work and effort," Kilgore said. "I just feel completely blessed."
Kilgore will take a few more college visits in the coming weeks.
