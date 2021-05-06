Clear
East Buchanan senior signs NLI, becomes first official Bearcat Steppers signee

East Buchanan senior dance Maleah Walkup signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday to dance for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Steppers.

Posted: May 6, 2021 8:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan senior dance Maleah Walkup signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday to dance for the Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Steppers.

"I'm excited to meet the people that got the program to be so high," Walkup said. "I'm excited to meet these people that have the same passions as I do and just to keep doing the same thing that I've been loving to do for a while now."

Walkup's signing is the first official Bearcat Steppers signing since the dance team joined the Northwest athletic department.

