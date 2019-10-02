Clear

East Buchanan softball off to perfect start

The East Buchanan Bulldogs are 11-0 with districts just a few weeks away.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan Bulldogs softball team has started the season 11-0 with just a few weeks left until district play starts. 

"When we started at the beginning of the year, we were saying that no one is thinking that we will do anything, so we have to prove to them that we're here," Head coach Lindee Horn said. 

The Bulldogs are averaging 10.5 runs per game, which is two runs per game better than last season. The pitching staff is giving up just 2.5 runs per game, down two runs from 2018. 

"We do continue to get better and with such a small number that we have," Horn said. "We're able to do more in practice or work a little more in-depth."

The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on North Platte Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

After today, much cooler weather and some below average temperatures are likely for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see some sunshine and Friday could have a stray afternoon storm.
