East Buchanan softball off to perfect start

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan Bulldogs softball team has started the season 11-0 with just a few weeks left until district play starts.
"When we started at the beginning of the year, we were saying that no one is thinking that we will do anything, so we have to prove to them that we're here," Head coach Lindee Horn said.
The Bulldogs are averaging 10.5 runs per game, which is two runs per game better than last season. The pitching staff is giving up just 2.5 runs per game, down two runs from 2018.
"We do continue to get better and with such a small number that we have," Horn said. "We're able to do more in practice or work a little more in-depth."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on North Platte Thursday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
