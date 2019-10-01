East Buchanan softball stays unbeaten, tops Lathrop

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan softball team is still undefeated after a 9-2 victory against Lathrop Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs put up five runs in the second inning to take an early lead.
East Buchanan will travel to North Platte on Thursday.
