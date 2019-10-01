Clear

East Buchanan softball stays unbeaten, tops Lathrop

The East Buchanan softball team is still undefeated after a 9-2 victory against Lathrop Tuesday night.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.)— The East Buchanan softball team is still undefeated after a 9-2 victory against Lathrop Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs put up five runs in the second inning to take an early lead. 

East Buchanan will travel to North Platte on Thursday. 

