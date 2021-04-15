East Buchanan sophomore throws no-hitter in 1st career start

(GOWER, Mo.) East Buchanan sophomore Bronco Whitt threw a no-hitter in his first career start Tuesday.

"I was just trying to find the zone early on and keep it and just started grooving," Whitt said.

Whitt, who has made a few relief appearances this season for the Bulldogs, went six innings to finish the no-hitter.

"I think in my 12-years as a head coach, this is the first time that I've had a pitcher throw a no-hitter," East Buchanan head coach Dave Elms said.

It's just one start and his first start, but Whitt said that the performance will help him moving forward.