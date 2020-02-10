East Buchanan tops Dragons in KCI showdown

(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs took home the bragging rights in the showdown against Mid-Buchanan Monday night.
The Bulldogs defeated Mid-Buchanan, 62-46.
East Buchanan improves to 11-6 on the season and Mid-Buchanan falls to 14-5 on the season.
