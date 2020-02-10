Clear

East Buchanan tops Dragons in KCI showdown

The East Buchanan Bulldogs took home the bragging rights in the showdown against Mid-Buchanan Monday night.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 11:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs took home the bragging rights in the showdown against Mid-Buchanan Monday night.

The Bulldogs defeated Mid-Buchanan, 62-46. 

East Buchanan improves to 11-6 on the season and Mid-Buchanan falls to 14-5 on the season. 

