East Buchanan tops Dragons in district championship, wins 1st title in program history

The East Buchanan baseball team defeated Mid-Buchanan, 14-12, in the Class 2 District 15 championship Wednesday night.

Posted: May 19, 2021 9:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(WESTON, Mo.) The East Buchanan baseball team defeated Mid-Buchanan, 14-12, in the Class 2 District 15 championship Wednesday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs captured their first district title in program history. 

East Buchanan scored three runs to start the game, but Mid-Buchanan scored three to tie it up in the bottom of the first with two outs. A rain delay caused the game to halt for a little bit, before continuing in the first. 

Mid-Buchanan added five more runs in the first including a grand slam from Rawlins Brant. The Dragons led 8-3 after one.

East Buchanan scored a run in the second to cut it to 8-4. The Bulldogs took the lead, 9-8, in the third with a five-run frame. East Buchanan added five more runs in the fifth to go up 14-8. 

Mid-Buchanan cut the deficit to just two runs going to the seventh, 14-12, and got the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bulldogs held on to win 14-12.

East Buchanan will meet Bishop LeBlond in the sectional round.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are likely off and on today especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be right around average today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times today with gusts up to 25 mph. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on through the day on Thursday and Friday as temperatures remain in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to slightly back off this weekend with just the slight chance for an isolated shower Saturday night. Temperatures look to be on the warm side this weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
