East Buchanan tops Dragons in district championship, wins 1st title in program history

(WESTON, Mo.) The East Buchanan baseball team defeated Mid-Buchanan, 14-12, in the Class 2 District 15 championship Wednesday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs captured their first district title in program history.

East Buchanan scored three runs to start the game, but Mid-Buchanan scored three to tie it up in the bottom of the first with two outs. A rain delay caused the game to halt for a little bit, before continuing in the first.

Mid-Buchanan added five more runs in the first including a grand slam from Rawlins Brant. The Dragons led 8-3 after one.

East Buchanan scored a run in the second to cut it to 8-4. The Bulldogs took the lead, 9-8, in the third with a five-run frame. East Buchanan added five more runs in the fifth to go up 14-8.

Mid-Buchanan cut the deficit to just two runs going to the seventh, 14-12, and got the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bulldogs held on to win 14-12.

East Buchanan will meet Bishop LeBlond in the sectional round.