East Buchanan tops Golden Eagles, advances to Class 2 quarterfinals

Posted: May 24, 2021 10:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs' baseball team is heading to the Class 2 quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs defeated Bishop LeBlond, 6-5, Monday night.

LeBlond scored three runs in the first to take a 3-0, but East Buchanan answered with a run in the third to make it 3-1.

The Golden Eagles pushed it back to a three-run game with a run in the fourth.

In the fifth inning, East Buchanan scored two runs in to cut LeBlond's lead to just one, 4-3.

The Bulldogs tied it up at 4-4 with a run in the top of the sixth, but LeBlond re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning, 5-4.

In the seventh inning, East Buchan took the lead for the first time with a two-RBI single by Luke Webb, 6-5, and the Bulldogs were able to hang on to advance to the quarterfinals.

East Buchanan will travel to Lone Jack on Wednesday.

