East Buchanan tops Holcomb, will play for Class 2 state title Tuesday

The East Buchanan Bulldogs defeated Holcomb, 4-0, Monday afternoon in the Class 2 semifinals.

Posted: May 31, 2021 6:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Bulldogs advance to the Class 2 state title game. 

East Buchanan will play the winner of Marionville/Putnam County.

