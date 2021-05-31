East Buchanan tops Holcomb, will play for Class 2 state title Tuesday

(OZARK, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs defeated Holcomb, 4-0, Monday afternoon in the Class 2 semifinals.
The Bulldogs advance to the Class 2 state title game.
East Buchanan will play the winner of Marionville/Putnam County.
