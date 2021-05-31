East Buchanan tops Holcomb, will play for Class 2 state title Tuesday

We've had a rainy Memorial Day so far with rain showers lasting for a good part of the day. We may see a few scattered showers tonight as well, but they will be light and scattered. Temperatures will remain on the cool side this evening with lows in the mid 50s. A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Radar Temperatures Alerts