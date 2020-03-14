Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

East Buchanan wins first state championship in program history

The East Buchanan girls' basketball team won the program's first state championship Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 10:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The East Buchanan girls' basketball team won the program's first state championship Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs defeated Tipton, 62-51, in the Class 2 State Championship game in Springfield. 

Freshman forward Gracie Kelsey put up 26 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Guard Addisyn Ishmael added 21 points in the win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories