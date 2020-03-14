East Buchanan wins first state championship in program history

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The East Buchanan girls' basketball team won the program's first state championship Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs defeated Tipton, 62-51, in the Class 2 State Championship game in Springfield.
Freshman forward Gracie Kelsey put up 26 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Guard Addisyn Ishmael added 21 points in the win.
