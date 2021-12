(COLUMBIA, Mo.) For the first time in program history, the East Buchanan football team won a state championship Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs defeated Marceline, 21-7.

East Buchanan running back Trevor Klein rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns and Cru Conaway rushed for 68 yards and a score.

Jack Archdekin collected 12 tackles for East Buchanan.

Head coach Dan Ritter won a state title in just his second year as a head coach.