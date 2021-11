(FAUCETT, Mo) The Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the East Buchanan Bulldogs in a rivalry rematch.

The two teams facing off once again this season, this time in the Class 1 District 8 Semifinals.

Mid-Buchanan striking first in this one with a Rawlins Brant keeper, but Trevor Klein on the kickoff return ties it up at 7.

This game went back and forth for a while, but the Bulldogs in the end were able to pull ahead and go on to win 35-21.