East Buchanan's Beattie signs LOI to play baseball at Benedictine

(GOWER, Mo.)— East Buchanan senior shortstop/pitcher Harper Beattie signed a Letter of Intent Monday to continue his baseball career at Benedictine next year.
"I got nervous," Beattie said after signing. "I kind of got a little flustered doing this. It's surreal now. I'm going to go play baseball at the next level and it's a big deal for me."
Beattie said this is an opportunity that he's been working his entire life for.
