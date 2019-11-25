Clear

East Buchanan's Beattie signs LOI to play baseball at Benedictine

East Buchanan senior shortstop/pitcher Harper Beattie signed a Letter of Intent Monday to continue his baseball career at Benedictine next year.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 4:21 PM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 4:21 PM
Chris Roush

(GOWER, Mo.)— East Buchanan senior shortstop/pitcher Harper Beattie signed a Letter of Intent Monday to continue his baseball career at Benedictine next year.

"I got nervous," Beattie said after signing. "I kind of got a little flustered doing this. It's surreal now. I'm going to go play baseball at the next level and it's a big deal for me."

Beattie said this is an opportunity that he's been working his entire life for. 

