East Buchanan's Elifrits heading to NCMC for softball next year

(GOWER, Mo.)— East Buchanan senior Audrey Elifrits signed her NLI Wednesday to play softball at North Central Missouri College next fall.

Elifrits decided to pursue a college softball career after her senior season ended in the postseason. She said she wasn't ready for her softball career to be over.

Elifrits joins Central's Madison Cowman as the other area softball player heading to Trenton.