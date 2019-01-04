East Buchanan's Kilgore shines where it matters most

GOWER, Mo. — East Buchanan’s junior forward Ethan Kilgore has impressed many in his 2 1/2 years playing basketball in high school. Proving to be one of the best talents the area has seen in years.

"He has a competitive drive and he'll do anything to win," East Buchanan senior Tyler Schottle said.

One of the many attributes to describe Ethan Kilgore. He can shoot, he can pass and he can dunk. Which has led to Division I attention. But, the best aspect of his game stems from watching his older brothers play the game.

"Just being dogs on the court all the time,” East Buchanan junior Ethan Kilgore said. “Nobody ever intimidated them, nobody ever made them shy away. If there was the best guy on the court, they were always going at them and guarding them. So I tried to do that."

The bulldog has been just that on the court for head coach Jared Curl. but coach has always been more impressed with him off the court.

"He's so humble and he's just pretty quiet,” Curl said. “You got to ask him, 'Hey, how's this stuff going?' He's not going to go tell you, 'Hey, I'm doing this, I'm doing that.'"

Despite the spike in attention, Kilgore tends to make it less about him and more about others.

“As blessed as I am, I try to help everybody else out and give them opportunities too,” Kilgore said. “If a kid wants to get in the gym and get better, I'll go in with him. I'll teach them as much as I can. If they need rides, I'll give them rides."

Curl adds, "He wants to make sure, you know a freshman kid that doesn't get to play very much, 'Hey do you need a ride to practice? Hey, do you need a ride home?' Just doing the little things."

That attitude comes from the ones who raised him.

"My mom and dad, they're always trying to help people,” Kilgore said. “They always care about people and put them ahead of themselves and just try to make the world a better place."

No matter if he gets another all-state accolade, increases his 28-points per game average or gets a Division I scholarship, Kilgore only wants one thing.

"Win, win, win, win,” Kilgore said with a smile. “We need some more numbers up on the banners and then that's my goal. I want to get as many numbers up there and keep winning."