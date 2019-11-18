East Buchanan's Kilgore signs LOI to Idaho

(GOWER, Mo.)— While wearing his Vandal's basketball longsleev shirt, Ethan Kilgore signed his name to the piece of paper that will make him a Division I basketball player.

"I'm really happy to get it done and Idaho is the place for me from everything to school, to people, to basketball opportunities," Kilgore said Monday afternoon.

In front of his friends and family inside the East Buchanan High School gym Monday, Kilgore put on that University of Idaho hat—signaling the end of a two-year stretch of college visits.

"It's tough and it's strenous, very stressful, but talking to Coach (Zac) Claus, I just got a feeling with him," Kilgore said. "He's my guy and after meeting the players and visiting out there, it's the place I want to spend four years and grow as a man with them."

Kilgore made several other college visits including one to Columbia University in New York City, but the big city life wasn't for him. He chose to go out west to Moscow, Idaho, a town of approximately 24,000 people.

"He (Kilgore) really likes the school where he is at (Idaho)," East Buchanan head coach Jered Curl said. "Being an outdoorsman and that played a part in it and he didn't want to be in the big city."

You can take the smalltown kid out of northwest Missouri, but you can't take the smalltown out of the kid. And that was a big part of Kilgore's decision, he wanted to go somewhere where he could be outdoors and enjoy life.

"I grew up going to the mountains in Colorado, so it's definitely something I'm looking forward to out there," Kilgore said.

Kilgore will join a program that finished 5-27 in 2018-19 season and sits at 2-3 so far this season. He knows he's going to have to learn the scheme and his teammates, but he's going to make the most of any opportunity he gets.

"I definitely looked into that and I wanted to know that the guys that I'm going to grow up playing with are going to be good and we're going to make the team better when leave, so it's better than when we get there," Kilgore said. "I think I'm going to have a good opportunity, if I work hard to make some contributions early on and I think everything basketball wise lined up. I'm going to play my position and do what I do."

For now though, the East Buchanan Bulldog is focused on his senior season of basketball. He has goals for his team and he expects them to win. And with the college decision out of the way, Kilgore can concentrate on just going out and playing.

"He said just being done with it now and it's go time," Curl said. "It's just come out and let's play basketball. Let's go see what happens and it's all about the team and about us. He doesn't have to worry about going on visits, so it's just about his senior year and his team and basketball."

Kilgore wouldn't come out and outright say it Monday, but when discussing goals for his senior season, he said win a lot and if you win a lot, you usually find yourself playing some games in March.

"I don't want to say it, but everybody wants to win as much as possible and get to that end goal," Kilgore said. "Just have fun with my guys and make this senior year as memorable as I can."

Kilgore is the first Division I basketball player to come out of East Buchanan in recent memory and it's moment he will cherish for a very long time.

"It means everything to me, just to be remembered down the road and just be up there," Kilgore said. "I've loved playing with all my friends growing up and playing since we were knee tall. I love all of them like brothers and I can't wait to spend this next year playing with them."