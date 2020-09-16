Edwards-Helaire earns FedEx Ground Player of the Week Honor

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the Week 1 recipient of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week honor.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win against Houston last Thursday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about his rookie running back's abilities on Wednesday.

"He's got flexibility is what he has, and that part's a positive for him," Reid said. "He can run, he can catch, he can do all the things he needs to do, and it doesn't really matter the down and distance."

Edwards-Helaire leads the league in rushing after one week with 138 yards.