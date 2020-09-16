Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Edwards-Helaire earns FedEx Ground Player of the Week Honor

Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the Week 1 recipient of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week honor.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 11:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the Week 1 recipient of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week honor.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win against Houston last Thursday. 

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked about his rookie running back's abilities on Wednesday. 

"He's got flexibility is what he has, and that part's a positive for him," Reid said. "He can run, he can catch, he can do all the things he needs to do, and it doesn't really matter the down and distance."

Edwards-Helaire leads the league in rushing after one week with 138 yards. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories