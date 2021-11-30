Ella Moody signs with Bearcats

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Ella Moody made it official that she will follow in her family's footsteps and attend Northwest to play basketball.

"I like knowing that all my family has gone there, they have all went through it,” Ella Moody said.

As Central senior Ella Moody put pen to paper Monday.

She made it official that she will be a bearcat, like so many in her family.

"We couldn't make the decision for her and I was hoping she wouldn't pick far away and she decided to go to Maryville and we were thrilled when she picked them," Janet Moody said.

Ella, a multi-sport athlete at Central, will follow in her family footsteps and play for the same program her mother once did.

"My mom knows how the basketball experience works, she's told me what to expect and what not to expect so i'm super excited. I think I know more just cause she's went there,” Moody said.

Having a MIAA hall of famer as a mom, Ella has gotten the insight to what it takes to play and is ready to carry on the tradition.

"You know her jersey is retired and she will tell you about that probably and she is super proud of that and it is special to me to know that I'm gonna continue that and continue what she's already started," Moody said.

Heading to Northwest, Ella says the family aspect with the team helped make her decision easier.

“I'll be the only incoming freshman next year and I just think that already they've already reached out a lot and they they make me feel welcome. So I think that's what I was looking for in a program to continue on,” Moody said.

The family culture means a lot to ella but so does the fact that her family will be there in person to watch.

"I love when my family comes watches me, they've never missed a game no matter what sport and I'm glad they will be able to come and I want other fans, other of my friends to come and I want people to come watch me and I think that's important,” Moody said.

Ella will finish her high school career this year and will attend Northwest next year.