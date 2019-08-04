ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs had a tough practice Sunday morning with completing their third day in a row of full pads and live contact.

The Chiefs are focusing on their first game of the preseason, now that they have finished two full weeks of training camp which was primarily install to start.

"Right now we're in motion to do some good things, but we're still working to come together," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. We're making plays we're doing some good things, but when it's all said and done with we just need to continue to strain."

Bieniemy praised receivers Marcus Kemp and Demarcus Robinson during his time with the media mentioning that Kemp was a "Steady-Eddy guy" and that "he just jumps in there and finds a way to make plays."

Robinson has built a lot of trust with the Leagues reining MVP and Bieniemy referenced that a big part of Robinsons game is that "he always continues to find work."

The Chiefs are deep at both receiver and running back and are on course to have yet another historic offensive season.

The Chiefs will play the Cincinatti Bengals Aug. 10 at Arrowhead for their first game of the preseason.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.