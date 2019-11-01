Clear

Excelsior Springs outlasts Lafayette in Class 4 District 8 showdown

Lafayette battled back in the second half after trailing by 21 at the break, but the Tigers too much in this one, winning 28-24.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 10:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Lafayette battled back in the second half after trailing by 21 at the break, but the Tigers too much in this one, winning 28-24.

The Lafayette finishes the season with a 5-5 record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories