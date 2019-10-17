Excelsior Springs tops Cardinals in district opener battle

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Excelsior Springs Lady Tigers defeated the Benton Cardinals Wednesday night, 11-10, on a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Benton Cardinals finish the season 9-11 on the year.
