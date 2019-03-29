Clear

Fairchild new head football coach at Leblond

Bishop Leblond hires Eric Fairchild as new football coach.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Bishop Leblond high school now knows who the head coach of the football program will be going into the 2019 season.

Eric Fairchild out of Southwest Livingston will take over the reins from former head coach Tony Dudik due to retirement.

Fairchild will be taking over program that went 0-10 in 2018.

Leblond has struggled with numbers for football, and made the decision to move down to 8-man in January.

In the last three years at Southwest Livingston Fairchild lead the Wildcats to a 24-9 record and three straight 8-man football district title appearances.

