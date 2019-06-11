Clear
Fall Classic between Northwest and Pitt. State returns to Arrowhead

NWMSU meets back up with PSU in Fall Classic at Arrrowhead for 2019 football season.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Division II college football returns to Arrowhead stadium in Kansas City as the Fall Classic between Northwest Missouri State and Pittsburg State come back for the 2019 season.

NWMSU's athletics department has said that the game between the two schools will be played on October 12 at noon.

This matchup between the two schools is not part of a series and will act as a home game for the Bearcats.

The last time NWMSU and PSU played each other at Arrowhead was in 2013 in which the Bearcats won 24-15.

