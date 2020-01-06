Family, friends, former players remember Hall of Fame coach Doug Minnis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Former Missouri Western baseball coach and Hall of Famer Doug Minnis passed away last month at the age of 90.
"He was very intense and very passionate about what he did," Former MWSU baseball player Chuck Kempf said.
Minnis started the baseball at Missouri Western in 1969 and was the coach for 30 years.
"The kind of demeanor or that kind of player, the willingness to put in the time and demanding excellence of your players of every game," Former MWSU baseball player Greg Kastner said.
Minnis coached countless players, including a lot of guys from the St. Joseph area, but Minnis' love for sports and baseball rubbed off on his family.
"The memories I'm always going to have him is that he's my grandfather," Minnis' grandson Michael Evans said. "Everyone looked at him as a coach, a mentor, a friend, or something at that level, but he's always going to be my grandpa."
Minnis won more than 650 games at Missouri Western and even took a Griffons team to the NAIA World Series in 1975.
