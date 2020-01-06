Clear

Family, friends, former players remember Hall of Fame coach Doug Minnis

Former Missouri Western baseball coach and Hall of Famer Doug Minnis passed away last month at the age of 90.

Posted: Jan 6, 2020 10:42 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Former Missouri Western baseball coach and Hall of Famer Doug Minnis passed away last month at the age of 90.

"He was very intense and very passionate about what he did," Former MWSU baseball player Chuck Kempf said.

Minnis started the baseball at Missouri Western in 1969 and was the coach for 30 years. 

"The kind of demeanor or that kind of player, the willingness to put in the time and demanding excellence of your players of every game," Former MWSU baseball player Greg Kastner said.

Minnis coached countless players, including a lot of guys from the St. Joseph area, but Minnis' love for sports and baseball rubbed off on his family.

"The memories I'm always going to have him is that he's my grandfather," Minnis' grandson Michael Evans said. "Everyone looked at him as a coach, a mentor, a friend, or something at that level, but he's always going to be my grandpa."

Minnis won more than 650 games at Missouri Western and even took a Griffons team to the NAIA World Series in 1975. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Few Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories