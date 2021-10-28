Clear
Fans first look at 2021-22 Bearcat Basketball during Bearcat Bash

The Northwest Bearcats held their annual Bearcat Basketball Bash on Wednesday. This year featured team introductions, pizza, 3-pt contests, a dunk contest, a celebrity game, and even a dance contest.

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 12:21 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 12:35 AM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

Fans were able to get autographs and meet the players before the festivities began. 

The dunk contest had to go to a fan vote to determine the winner, and for the 3-pt contest it went to 3 rounds to determine the winner.

The Men's basketball team begins the season this year on November 6th against #15 Northern State at Civic Arena in St. Joseph a part of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The Women's team, will have an exhibition game in Maryville on November 6th against William Woods.

