Fans first look at 2021-22 Bearcat Basketball during Bearcat Bash

(MARYVILLE, Mo) The Northwest Bearcats held their annual Bearcat Basketball Bash on Wednesday.

This year featured team introductions, pizza, 3-pt contests, a dunk contest, a celebrity game, and even a dance contest.

Fans were able to get autographs and meet the players before the festivities began.

The dunk contest had to go to a fan vote to determine the winner, and for the 3-pt contest it went to 3 rounds to determine the winner.

The Men's basketball team begins the season this year on November 6th against #15 Northern State at Civic Arena in St. Joseph a part of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The Women's team, will have an exhibition game in Maryville on November 6th against William Woods.