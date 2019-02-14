State girls wrestling tournament starts Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule of first-round matches in the first-ever State girls wrestling tournament.
Class 1
103
Taylor Mustain (Camdenton) vs. Celeste Greer (Cameron)
110
McKenzie Gilreath (Maysville) BYE
116
Brooke Cox (Lawson) BYE Haley Sampson (Mid-Buchanan) vs. Kate Grubbs (Sikeston)
121
Vivian Madrid (Ft. Zumwe) vs. Shar Whitten (Lafayette) Payge Fuller (Plattsburg) BYE
126
Savanna McCutcher (Lawson) vs. Mateja Wilson (Odessa)
131
Kaylie Dow (Plattsburg) BYE
143
Autumn Otis (Pattonville) vs. Jocelyn Cunningham (Savannah)
152
Danielle Lindsey (Francis) vs. Abigail Bolling (Polo) Brooke-Lynn Rush (Benton) BYE
167
Samantha Mumm (Plattsburg) vs. Guadalupe Fujarte (Hancock)
