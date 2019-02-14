Clear
State girls wrestling tournament starts Thursday

Here is the schedule of first-round matches of local wrestlers in the first-ever State girls wrestling tournament.

Feb. 14, 2019
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 10:07 AM
Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here is the schedule of first-round matches in the first-ever State girls wrestling tournament.

Class 1

103

Taylor Mustain (Camdenton) vs. Celeste Greer (Cameron)

110

McKenzie Gilreath (Maysville) BYE

116

Brooke Cox (Lawson) BYE                                                                                                                                                                              Haley Sampson (Mid-Buchanan) vs. Kate Grubbs (Sikeston)

121

Vivian Madrid (Ft. Zumwe) vs. Shar Whitten (Lafayette)                                                                                                                                Payge Fuller (Plattsburg) BYE

126

Savanna McCutcher (Lawson) vs. Mateja Wilson (Odessa)

131 

Kaylie Dow (Plattsburg) BYE

143

Autumn Otis (Pattonville) vs. Jocelyn Cunningham (Savannah)

152

Danielle Lindsey (Francis) vs. Abigail Bolling (Polo)                                                                                                                                      Brooke-Lynn Rush (Benton) BYE 

167

Samantha Mumm (Plattsburg) vs. Guadalupe Fujarte (Hancock)

