First rankings for college football playoff revealed, K-State at No. 16

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The first College Football Playoff ranking of the season were revealed Tuesday night having Ohio State coming in at No. 1 and defending national champion Clemson on the outside looking in.
It's Ohio State's first No. 1 ranking in the CFP era (since 2014). The Buckeyes are followed by No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama, who have been ranked either first or second in the AP poll for the past four weeks and will face each other in a huge matchup Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
K-State (6-2) gets a favorable nod coming in at No. 16 in the first round of rankings, as the college football playoff committee valued their wins over SEC opponent Mississippi State in week three and then taking down a then ranked No. 5 Oklahoma team in week nine.
College Football Playoff Ranking
1. Ohio State (8-0)
2. LSU (8-0)
3. Alabama (8-0)
4. Penn State (8-0)
5. Clemson (8-0)
6. Georgia (7-1)
7. Oregon (8-1)
8. Utah (8-1)
9. Oklahoma (7-1)
10. Florida (7-2)
11. Auburn (7-2)
12. Baylor (8-0)
13. Wisconsin (6-2)
14. Michigan (7-2)
15. Notre Dame (6-2)
16. Kansas State (6-2)
17. Minnesota (8-0)
18. Iowa (6-2)
19. Wake Forest (7-1)
20. Cincinnati (7-1)
21. Memphis (8-1)
22. Boise State (7-1)
23. Oklahoma State (6-3)
24. Navy (7-1)
25. SMU (8-1)
