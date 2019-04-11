Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Flaska returns to Central to coach volleyball

Central announces Monica Flaska returns as the head coach of the volleyball team. She previously served as the head coach at Central from 2002—2009.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 9:54 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(St. Joseph, Mo.) — Central announces Monica Flaska returns as the head coach of the volleyball team. She previously served as the  head coach at Central from 2002—2009.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Monica Flaska to our staff," Athletic Director Dave Lau said in a news release. "Coach Flaska exemplifies the the core values of character that we support as a school: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

After playing at the collegiate level at Missouri Western, she served as an undergraduate assistant for the Griffons from 1998 -2000, and graduate assistant in 2001. In 2002, she took over at Central where she was head coach for seven years before resigning in 2009.

“We are in a really tough conference at Central, and I feel like it’s time that we establish this program as one to prepare for – for our opponents,” Flaska said in a news release. “Overall, what I want Indian volleyball to be known for is its players, their respect, their discipline and fighting for that first point as hard as they are fighting for that last point.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events