Flaska returns to Central to coach volleyball

(St. Joseph, Mo.) — Central announces Monica Flaska returns as the head coach of the volleyball team. She previously served as the head coach at Central from 2002—2009.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Monica Flaska to our staff," Athletic Director Dave Lau said in a news release. "Coach Flaska exemplifies the the core values of character that we support as a school: integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership.

After playing at the collegiate level at Missouri Western, she served as an undergraduate assistant for the Griffons from 1998 -2000, and graduate assistant in 2001. In 2002, she took over at Central where she was head coach for seven years before resigning in 2009.

“We are in a really tough conference at Central, and I feel like it’s time that we establish this program as one to prepare for – for our opponents,” Flaska said in a news release. “Overall, what I want Indian volleyball to be known for is its players, their respect, their discipline and fighting for that first point as hard as they are fighting for that last point.”