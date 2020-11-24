Football showdown with Mizzou-Arkansas postponed due to COVID concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Missouri-Arkansas match up for Saturday is now being postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results for the Razorbacks. Mizzou will now play Vanderbilt as a replacement Saturday.

The SEC said in a statement that the Missouri-Arkansas game was postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and quarantining of individuals within the Arkansas football program.

The Vanderbilt-Missouri game is a rescheduling of a game postponed on Oct. 17. The game will be played at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

The SEC is considering multiple options for when the Mizzou-Arkansas game could be played and are looking at a target date of December 19.