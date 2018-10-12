Former PC Pirate making impact in 1st year at Missouri Western

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Kobe Cummings graduated from Platte County High School five months ago and has already made an impact on the football field at Missouri Western.

"Kind of in the back of our minds, we knew he could potentially be a guy that could help us pretty early in his career just because of some of the things that he was doing on film," Missouri Western defensive coordinator Justin Richter said. "We didn't quite know that he would help us to this extent."

Cummings was thrust into a starting spot in Week 3 against Central Missouri—a team that picked on the true freshman.

"I definitely knew they were going to come at me and I tried to prepare as much as I could, but just with their offense being so explosive, it was something that I hadn't really seen before," Cummings said.

The true freshman recorded nine tackles in the loss, but two weeks later, he accounted for 14 tackles and an interception in a win against Washburn.

"With him on the weak side, he handles basically half the side of the defense from the interior defensive lineman to the linebackers, where they're fitting and everything," MWSU head coach Matt Williamson said. "If he wasn't intelligent, smart communicated really well and just the spirit that he was, he wouldn't be able to do that."

In last week's win against Missouri Southern, Cummings recorded his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery.

Cummings and the Griffons take on Central Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock at Spratt Stadium.