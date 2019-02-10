Former Benedictine graduate, assistant softball coach accused of alleged sexual harassment at UMKC

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— A University of Missouri-Kansas City softball coach has been accused of alleged sexual harassment by a number of his players.

According to a report by The Kansas City Star, three players reported being sexually harassed by UMKC assistant softball coach Greg Bachkora in May 2018.

Bachkora, who is a Benedictine College graduate and former assistant softball coach, admitted to the allegations.

In The Kansas City Star's report, the allegations included walking into the locker room, kissed some of the players, and joked in front of them about female genitalia.

The Star's report also said Bachkora is still an assistant coach and still making appearances in the women's locker room, according to a current player.

The full The Kansas City Star report can be found here.