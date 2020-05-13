Former 1st round pick ready to prove himself in Kansas City

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— 2017 1st Round Pick Taco Charlton's career never really got off the ground in Dallas. He was picked 28th overall and spent two seasons with the Cowboys. Charlton was picked up Miami in 2019 for just one season before Kansas City signed him earlier this month.

“Yeah, it was a place I was looking forward to coming sort of right off waivers," Charlton said Wednesday. "So, once I cleared, me and Frank were on the phone, we were talking. Like I said, that’s why nothing else mattered to me, money-wise, nothing really mattered."

Charlton already had a connection to Kansas City. He was college teammates at Michigan with Frank Clark.

“I feel like a lot of people are doubting Taco and for the first part of his career it hasn’t been to the standard that I’m sure he would want it to be," Clark said. "He’s had some great highlights and he’s done some good things in this league, but he has yet to do what I know he wants to do. Me and him being close friends we have a lot of talks and we talk about a lot of things and he’s been my bro since Michigan days. I spent a significant amount of time with him there. Actually, I call myself a leader and everything I’ve done. At Michigan I made a lot of mistakes but on that football field I did my share of leading those guys. One thing I did in that position room is change the way the position was being played, the rush in, and Taco followed suit. He listens and he does great things. I’m just excited."

After Charlton cleared waivers, Clark told the Chiefs about his former teammate, but that only goes so far.

Clark said it was all about what Charlton's film showed the Chiefs' front office and what kind of player he is.

The former first-round pick gets another chance at living up to previous expectations and making a name for himself in the NFL.

"I just wanted to play football, wanted to go to a good situation where I could play some good football and feel like I could add myself to a good defense," Charlton said.