Former Benton Cardinal Daejah Bernard set to have Drury jersey number retired

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Former Benton Cardinal and Drury Panthers standout Daejah Bernard will have her jersey retired in a ceremony during halftime of the Lady Panthers game on Nov. 16 in Springfield.

Bernard's jersey will be joined by former teammate Hailey Diestelkamp's own jersey retirement.

The ceremony will mark only the second and third jerseys to be retired in program history. The two will join Amanda Newton-Plottner, who played for Drury from 2002-2006, as the only women's numbers displayed in O'Reilly's rafters.

Daejah Bernard, whose jersey was number 5 for the Lady Panthers, was the GLVC Defensive Player of the Year for the three straight seasons as conference coaches awarded her the trophy following her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons. She shattered Drury's all-time assist record compiling 607 during her four seasons, breaking the mark by 133. Bernard also finished her career with 402 steals, third-most in program history and within sight of the all-time record held by Kara Rutledge with 423.

Both Diestelkamp and Bernard had their careers abruptly stopped when the NCAA canceled the 2020 national tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic. The undefeated and number one ranked Lady Panthers could have played an additional six games during that postseason.

While the duo played for Drury, the Lady Panthers went 128-8, 72-2 in the GLVC, and they went undefeated in the league tournament going 12-0 during their four years. Drury reached the NCAA-II Midwest Regional finals in all three of the tournaments they played in, won the regional championship in 2019, was the region's top seed twice, and reached the national semifinals in 2019. Their 2020 campaign ended with a record of 32-0 and a number one national ranking. As upperclassmen, the Lady Panthers went 67-1 overall, 38-0 in the GLVC, and had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.

Drury's Nov. 16 game will be the Lady Panthers home opener as Drury takes on Minnesota Duluth. Prior to tipoff, Drury will host a pregame ceremony honoring last year's national runner-up team.

The Lady Panthers return four starters and seven letter winners, including the reigning NCAA-II Player of the Year, Paige Robinson, for a team that finished 24-2 and advanced to the national championship game for the second time in program history.