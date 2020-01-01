Former Benton Cardinal uses knee injuries as motivation for breakout season at Central Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Central Missouri Redshirt Junior Ubong Udom is coming off his best statistical college football season, but a knee injury two years ago almost derailed his entire career.

The former Benton Cardinal tore his ACL in a game against Missouri Western during his sophomore season at Central Missouri.

"Some days I would wake up and think I was never going to play football again," Udom said. "It hurt so much."

Udom went through eight months of grueling rehab to get back on the field in 2018.

"I questioned myself a lot and if I wanted to play football anymore," Udom said. "It was a grind for sure, probably the toughest thing I've been through in my life."

Udom returned to the field for the Mules in 2018, but he missed a few weeks to repair his meniscus.

So heading into 2019, he was motivated to put the injuries behind him and get back to playing football.

"I just love the game so much," Udom said. "I just didn't let that stop me. I just told myself that I was going to work every day. The more work I put in, the easier it got and it turned out being good."

Udom was named MIAA Player of the Week twice— once for defense and the other for special teams.

He also helped guide a defense and the Mules to an 11-2 record with a share of the MIAA championship and a second-round playoff appearance.

"I worked my butt off for this position and super blessed and happy to be here for sure," Udom said.