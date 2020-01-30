(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and 49ers defensive end Justin Smith were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday.
Both guys said there have been a few small bets made about Super Bowl LIV.
Johnson is confident in his Chiefs, while Smith said no one can stop San Francisco.
Related Content
- Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
- Brian Waters to be inducted into Chiefs' Hall of Fame
- Mel Tjeerdsma inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
- Chiefs trade Dee Ford to 49ers
- HIGHLIGHTS: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic and Steve Vertin Classic
- Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder retires
- Family, friends, former players remember Hall of Fame coach Doug Minnis
- Missouri returns to Sprint Center in November for Hall of Fame Classic
- Chiefs sign practice squad players
- Tony Gonzalez 2019 NFL Hall of Fame nominee
Scroll for more content...