Former Chiefs, 49ers players inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and 49ers defensive end Justin Smith were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Both guys said there have been a few small bets made about Super Bowl LIV. 

Johnson is confident in his Chiefs, while Smith said no one can stop San Francisco. 

