Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith retires

ASHBURN, Va. - Former Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Alex Smith announced his NFL retirement Monday closing off a 16-year career that started as a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in 2003 by the San Francisco 49ers, and essentially ending his playing days after his improbable return from a gruesome leg injury.

Smith, who will turn 37 next month, announced his decision on Instagram, saying he wants to spend more time with his family.

Alex Smith came to Kansas City in 2013 where he was the signal caller for five seasons putting the Chiefs in the playoffs four of the five years while being the quarterback along with winning the AFC West division twice ‘16,’17. Smith also received three Pro Bowl selections during his Chiefs tenure and led the league in passer rating in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the 2017 draft to select Patrick Mahomes and after that season, traded Smith to Washington where he would play for two seasons. After he suffered a compound leg fracture in November 2018, many assumed Smith's career was over. He required 17 surgeries to stem an infection in his right leg, which was nearly amputated. He needed to wear an external fixator on his leg for eight months and developed drop foot. Smith then made a return to the NFL and led the Washington Football Team to the playoffs during the 2020 season and also won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

“Just a tremendous guy, obviously a great player. Dealt with adversity throughout his career and always seem to come on top and be better from it. He's dealt with different coaches, he's dealt with different systems and he's always had success and obviously with the injury that he had be able to come back and lead his team to the playoffs it shows the type of man that he is, the type of team player that he is and I'm just grateful for the time that I had with him that really developed me to be the quarterback I am today.” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

Head coach Andy Reid gave high praises to Smith and already extended an offer to him if he still had the desire to be around the game. “You guys know what I feel about him. He’s just a heck of a person. He had a great career. He played so many years here with different teams, and everywhere he went, he made them better. I texted him a while back if he gets into coaching, I get first dibs on him, which I doubt he will, but if he decides to go that route, he’d be a guy that you’d love to have on your staff. He is really a special person. He’ll go down as one of my all-time favorites there.” Reid said.

For his career, Smith started 167 games, and his teams went 99-67-1 in those contests. He passed for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns and 109 interceptions. His 46 interceptions since 2013 were the second-fewest by a quarterback with at least 70 starts, trailing only Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.