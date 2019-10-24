Clear

Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon coaching his Alma mater's defense

Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon Jake Rumpf graduated from Mid-Buchanan in 2010 and for the last four years, he's been on the football coaching staff.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon Jake Rumpf graduated from Mid-Buchanan in 2010 and for the last four years, he's been on the football coaching staff.

"The kids are buying in to run, hit, celebrate and playing defense fast," Rumpf said. 

Rumpf took over as the Dragons' defensive coordinator three years ago and since then, he's seen this defense improve. 

"We've had some times when we haven't executed things the right way, but we play so fast and make up for it with great effort then we get the job done, so I'm proud of our kids and I'm proud of our coaches of preparing them," Rumpf said. 

For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s to near 60.
