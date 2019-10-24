Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon coaching his Alma mater's defense

(FAUCETT, Mo.)— Former Mid-Buchanan Dragon Jake Rumpf graduated from Mid-Buchanan in 2010 and for the last four years, he's been on the football coaching staff.

"The kids are buying in to run, hit, celebrate and playing defense fast," Rumpf said.

Rumpf took over as the Dragons' defensive coordinator three years ago and since then, he's seen this defense improve.

"We've had some times when we haven't executed things the right way, but we play so fast and make up for it with great effort then we get the job done, so I'm proud of our kids and I'm proud of our coaches of preparing them," Rumpf said.