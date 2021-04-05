Clear
Former Mid-Buchanan standout taking over North Platte basketball program

Posted: Apr 5, 2021 8:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(DEARBORN, Mo.) Braydn Kemper has grown up around basketball. Kemper's dad, Bryce, was the head coach and is currently the Mid-Buchanan head coach. Kemper played basketball for his dad and will soon have his own program.

"It gives me pride," Kemper said. "I haven't been able to do much with them yet, but it's going to be exciting to build something."

Kemper is taking over the North Platte boys' program, a team that Kemper is very familiar with.

Kemper played high school basketball at Mid-Buchanan in the KCI Conference against the Panthers. He also didn't expect to have his first job opportunity to come inside the conference, but is really embracing the opportunity.

"You're going to see energy from me and from my team," Kemper said. "We're going to be diving on the floor for loose balls, taking charges, sprint back on defense. It's going to be a fun brand of basketball to watch. It's going to be a fun program to watch."

