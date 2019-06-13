Former Northwest and Western running back signs to Chiefs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Former Northwest and Missouri Western running back, Josh Caldwell, signs a contract to join the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.
Caldwell was invited to tryout for the Chiefs at the club's local player tryout earlier in the spring. From there, he was invited to participate in rookie mini camp, then mandatory team mini camp. Where he earned an invite to training camp.
Caldwell will be familiar with the home of Chiefs training camp. Caldwell spent four-years at Missouri Western, playing for three-seasons. Where he earned plenty of accolades his 2016 season. Capped off by an All-American honor.
Chiefs training camp is expected to begin later July.
