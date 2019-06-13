Clear

Former Northwest and Western running back signs to Chiefs

Former Northwest and Missouri Western running back, Josh Caldwell, signs a contract to join the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Former Northwest and Missouri Western running back, Josh Caldwell, signs a contract to join the Kansas City Chiefs for training camp.

Caldwell was invited to tryout for the Chiefs at the club's local player tryout earlier in the spring. From there, he was invited to participate in rookie mini camp, then mandatory team mini camp. Where he earned an invite to training camp.

Caldwell will be familiar with the home of Chiefs training camp. Caldwell spent four-years at Missouri Western, playing for three-seasons. Where he earned plenty of accolades his 2016 season. Capped off by an All-American honor.

Chiefs training camp is expected to begin later July.

A beautiful day is expected to continue on this Thursday with mostly sunny skies this evening. Temperatures will be in the 70s. Overnight, could see a few more clouds as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
