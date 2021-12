(EDMOND, Okla.) Former Northwest Missouri State head football coach Adam Dorrel is coming back to the MIAA. Dorrel is taking over the Central Oklahoma football program.

Dorrel spent the last five years as the head coach at FCS Abilene Christian. Before going to the FCS level, Dorrel was the head coach at Northwest from 2011-2016 and won 3 Division II National Championships.

Dorrel will take over a Bronchos program that went 4-7 in 2021.