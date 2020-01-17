Clear
Former Royals owner David Glass passes away

Former Kansas City Royals owner and chairman David Glass passed away last week at the age of 85.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 3:37 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Former Kansas City Royals owner and chairman David Glass passed away last week at the age of 85, according to a release from the organization Friday

"Like so many Kansas Citians, I am deeply saddened by the news of David's passing," New Royals owner John Sherman said in a release. "His voice among other owners was so respected; he served on and led several Major League Baseball committees to better our game. His passion for baseball and love for Kansas City was the driving force in bringing success on the field for this franchise."

Glass officially purchased the team in April 2000 and owned the team for 20 years.

Glass owned the club when the team went to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015. The Royals won the World Series in 2015. 

