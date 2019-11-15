Former coaches, players remember coach Jim Perry

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Former Central Indians and Missouri Western coach Jim Perry passed away Sunday night and his former players and fellow coaches talked about the legacy he left behind.
Perry coached for 37 years at Central high school. He coached basketball, football, and golf. He spent 12 years at Missouri Western as the head golf coach.
